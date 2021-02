El metro de NYC reanuda a partir del lunes su servicio durante algunas horas de la madrugada

🌙🌅🚇 Late night and early morning customers: Reminder that we're shortening the overnight closure starting tomorrow, February 22.



🚫 Subway closes 2 - 4 a.m. for cleaning

🚍 @NYCTBus service will still operate 1 - 5 a.m.

🟢 Subway reopens at 4 a.m. pic.twitter.com/LiyUE0KISR