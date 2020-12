El Departamento de Saneamiento de NYC ofrece trabajos de emergencia para remover nieve

Plows/spreaders still out. Snow Laborers hired Fri. 12/18 & Sat. 12/19. Open Restaurants: roadway dining can begin 6pm. Property owners: clear snow off sidewalks. ASP suspended through Sat., 12/19. Trash/recycling suspended, but ok to put items at curb. https://t.co/Xk56khiNMk pic.twitter.com/VfcBzAGkPj