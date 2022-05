Efectivo, tarjetas de regalo y hasta un iPad a cambio de armas; NYPD refuerza su iniciativa

Cash for Guns with @BrooklynDA



NO QUESTIONS ASKED.



May 21, 2022

Emmanuel Baptist Church

279 Lafayette Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.



$200 Pre-paid cards & iPads for Handguns & Assault Rifles

$25 for Rifles, Shotguns, and Airguns. pic.twitter.com/Nr5gfJKhqG