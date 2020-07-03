Elecciones en República Dominicana

Dominicano, ubica aquí los centros de voto en la región triestatal

Para las elecciones del domingo se han empadronado 595,879, lo que representa el 7.9% del padrón general contabiliza un total de 7,529,932 votantes. 

Por TELEMUNDO 47

Telemundo

La República Dominicana se prepara para celebrar elecciones generales este 5 de julio y los dominicanos en el exterior también participan.

Según la Junta Central Electoral, los dominicanos que residen en el extranjero superan los 2.3 millones. Pero para las elecciones del domingo se han empadronado 595,879, lo que representa el 7.9% del padrón general contabiliza un total de 7,529,932 votantes. 

En 2016 votaron 384,523 dominicanos residentes en el exterior, dijo la JCE, pero se espera que este año la participación sea mayor pese a la crisis de salud. 

LOS DOMINICANOS EN NUEVA YORK PUEDEN UBICAR LOS CENTROS DE VOTO AQUÍ: 

  • Albany Recreation Department

7 Hoffman Ave, Albany, NY 12209

  • North Middle School

350 Wicks Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717

  • Baychester Academy

3500 Edson Ave, The Bronx, NY 10466

  • Bronx Bridges High School

1980 Lafayette Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473

  • Sedgwick School (PS109)

1771 Popham Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453

  • Girls Prep Bronx Elementary Charter School

681 Kelly St, The Bronx, NY 10455

  • IS 339

1600 Webster Ave, The Bronx, NY 10457

  • J.H.S. 145 Arturo Toscanini

1000 Teller Ave The Bronx, NY 10456

  • James Monroe Educational Campus

1300 Boynton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10472

  • The Highbridge School - Community Elementary School 11

1257 Ogden Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

  • Public School # 33

2424 Jerome Ave, The Bronx, NY 10468

  • The Walton Avenue School

1425 Walton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

  • P.S. 204 Morris Heights

1780 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10453

  • P.S. 246 Poe Center

2641 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10468

  • P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernández Dual Language Magnet School

1220 Gerard Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452

  • PS1x, The Courtlandt School

335 E 152nd St The Bronx, NY 10451

  • P.S. 032 Belmont

690 E 183rd St The Bronx, NY 10458

  • P.S. 056 Norwood Heights

341 East 207 Street, Bronx, NY 10467

  • P.S. 061 Francisco Oller

1550 Crotona Park East, Bronx, NY 10460

  • P.S. 063 Author's Academy

1260 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456

  • P.S. 071 Rose E. Scala

3040 Roberts Ave The Bronx, NY 10461

  • P.S. 086 Kingsbridge Heights

2756 Reservoir Ave The Bronx, NY 10468

  • P.S. 150 Charles James Fox

920 E 167th St The Bronx, NY 10459

  • P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.

2100 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453

  • P.S. 310 Marble Hill

260 W Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10463

  • P.S. 085 Great Expectations

2400 Marion Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458

  • Erasmus Hall Educational Campus

11 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226

  • I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln

528 Ridgewood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208

  • P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow

5010 6 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220

  • P.S. 116 Elizabeth L Farrell

515 Knickerbocker Ave Brooklyn, NY 11237

  • P.S. 120 Carlos Tapia

18 Beaver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

  • P.S. 169 Sunset Park

4305 7 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232

  • P.S. 190 Sheffield

590 Sheffield Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207

  • P.S. 274 Kosciusko

800 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221

  • P.S. 327 Dr. Rose B. English

111 Bristol Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212

  • Salon de Fiesta Renzo

58 Albany Ave Amityville, NY 11701

  • Junior High School 189 Daniel Carter Beard

144-80 Barclay Ave, Flushing, NY 11355

  • Bayview Avenue School

325 W Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520

  • Haverstraw Center

50 W Broad St, Haverstraw, NY 10927

  • Hamilton Elementary School

20 Oak St Mt Vernon, NY 10550

  • KIPP Infinity Elementary School

625 W 133rd St New York, NY 10027

  • P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek

4360-78 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10033

  • P.S. 098 Shorac Kappock

512 West 212 Street, Manhattan, NY 10034

LOS DOMINICANOS EN NUEVA JERSEY PUEDEN UBICAR LOS CENTROS DE VOTO AQUÍ: 

  • Unite Here Local 54

54 N New Jersey Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

  • Iglesia Episcopal San Andrés

3050 River Ave, Camden, NJ 08105

  • Club Cubano

719 New Point Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 0720

  • Hackensack Recreation Department

116 Holt St, Hackensack, NJ 07601

  • The Factory

451 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

  • Joseph Conners Senior Center

28 Paterson St, Jersey City, NJ 07307

  • Gambino's Inn

284 Remsen Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

  • D'Gala

156 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

  • The Waterfront

14 Grafton Ave, Newark, NJ 07104

  • Vince Lombardi Center Of Hope

201 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07104

  • North Bergen Recreational Center

6300 Meadowview Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047

  • Housing Authority

515 54th St West New York, NJ 07093

  • Memorial Elementary School 11

390 Gregory Ave Passaic, NJ 07055

  • St Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church

101-103 Myrtle Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055

  • Passaic City Hall

330 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055

  • Temple Emanuel School

151 E 33rd St, Paterson, NJ 07514

  • Iglesia Riverside

529 River St Paterson, NJ 07524

  • Christian Community of Praise

183 20th Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501

  • Club los Maeños Ausentes

94 Park Ave Paterson, NJ 07501

  • Costambar Restaurant & Lounge

710 Madison Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501

  • The Paterson Museum

2 Market St Paterson, NJ 07501

  • Centro Cultural Peruano

47 Godwin St Paterson, NJ 07501

  • Integrity Masonic Temple

224 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07501

  • Marisol Local

225 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

  • El Clásico

233 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

  • Simpson United Methodist Church

333 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

  • Cristo Rey Christ Church

331 Hamilton Ave Trenton, NJ 08609

  • José Marti STEM Academy

1812 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087

  • Angels For Action

209 W 2nd St, Plainfield, NJ 07060

Noticias

cheques por coronavirus Hace 1 hora

Hipotética segunda ronda de cheques dependería de agenda de receso del Congreso

Nueva York Hace 3 horas

Impera la incertidumbre por el virus a medida que multitudes abarrotan las playas para el fin de semana feriado

COMUNÍCATE CON LA JCE: 

NUEVA YORK

1501 Broadway, Suite 410, New York, N.Y. 10036

Consulado General de la República Dominicana

Teléfonos: 646-684-3158/646-684-3164

Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 AM a 4 PM

Correo electrónico: New_York@jce.do

EL BRONX

369 East 149th St. 5to. Piso, Bronx, NY 10455

Teléfonos: 929-363-0523

Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 AM a 4 PM

Correo electrónico: Bronx@jce.do

NUEVA JERSEY

152 Market St. Suite 404

Paterson, NJ 07505

Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 am. a 4 pm

Teléfono: 862-336-1900 / 862-336-1901

Fax: 862-336-1902

Correo electrónico: New_Jersey@jce.do

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Elecciones en República DominicanaRepública Dominicanaelecciones 2020Voto 2020ELECCIONES PRESIDENCIALES
Mira TV En Vivo NOTICIAS Noticiero Telemundo 47 DECISIÓN ESTADOS UNIDOS INMIGRACIÓN MUNDO Centroamérica REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA PUERTO RICO MÉXICO El tiempo Enfoque Responde MULTIMEDIA ENTRETENIMIENTO Acceso Total DEPORTES PROGRAMACIÓN Boletín Electrónico
WNJU Public Inspection File Política de Privacidad - Nuevo No venda mi información personal Información de empleos en WNJU Términos de Servicios Ad Choices Envía tus comentarios Publicidad con nosotros
Contáctanos