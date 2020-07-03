Dominicano, ubica aquí los centros de voto en la región triestatal

La República Dominicana se prepara para celebrar elecciones generales este 5 de julio y los dominicanos en el exterior también participan.
Según la Junta Central Electoral, los dominicanos que residen en el extranjero superan los 2.3 millones. Pero para las elecciones del domingo se han empadronado 595,879, lo que representa el 7.9% del padrón general contabiliza un total de 7,529,932 votantes.
En 2016 votaron 384,523 dominicanos residentes en el exterior, dijo la JCE, pero se espera que este año la participación sea mayor pese a la crisis de salud.
LOS DOMINICANOS EN NUEVA YORK PUEDEN UBICAR LOS CENTROS DE VOTO AQUÍ:
- Albany Recreation Department
7 Hoffman Ave, Albany, NY 12209
- North Middle School
350 Wicks Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717
- Baychester Academy
3500 Edson Ave, The Bronx, NY 10466
- Bronx Bridges High School
1980 Lafayette Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473
- Sedgwick School (PS109)
1771 Popham Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453
- Girls Prep Bronx Elementary Charter School
681 Kelly St, The Bronx, NY 10455
- IS 339
1600 Webster Ave, The Bronx, NY 10457
- J.H.S. 145 Arturo Toscanini
1000 Teller Ave The Bronx, NY 10456
- James Monroe Educational Campus
1300 Boynton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10472
- The Highbridge School - Community Elementary School 11
1257 Ogden Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
- Public School # 33
2424 Jerome Ave, The Bronx, NY 10468
- The Walton Avenue School
1425 Walton Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
- P.S. 204 Morris Heights
1780 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, The Bronx, NY 10453
- P.S. 246 Poe Center
2641 Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NY 10468
- P.S./I.S. 218 Rafael Hernández Dual Language Magnet School
1220 Gerard Ave, The Bronx, NY 10452
- PS1x, The Courtlandt School
335 E 152nd St The Bronx, NY 10451
- P.S. 032 Belmont
690 E 183rd St The Bronx, NY 10458
- P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
341 East 207 Street, Bronx, NY 10467
- P.S. 061 Francisco Oller
1550 Crotona Park East, Bronx, NY 10460
- P.S. 063 Author's Academy
1260 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, NY 10456
- P.S. 071 Rose E. Scala
3040 Roberts Ave The Bronx, NY 10461
- P.S. 086 Kingsbridge Heights
2756 Reservoir Ave The Bronx, NY 10468
- P.S. 150 Charles James Fox
920 E 167th St The Bronx, NY 10459
- P.S. 279 Captain Manuel Rivera, Jr.
2100 Walton Avenue, Bronx, NY 10453
- P.S. 310 Marble Hill
260 W Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10463
- P.S. 085 Great Expectations
2400 Marion Avenue, Bronx, NY 10458
- Erasmus Hall Educational Campus
11 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
- I.S. 171 Abraham Lincoln
528 Ridgewood Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
- P.S. 094 The Henry Longfellow
5010 6 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220
- P.S. 116 Elizabeth L Farrell
515 Knickerbocker Ave Brooklyn, NY 11237
- P.S. 120 Carlos Tapia
18 Beaver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
- P.S. 169 Sunset Park
4305 7 Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11232
- P.S. 190 Sheffield
590 Sheffield Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207
- P.S. 274 Kosciusko
800 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
- P.S. 327 Dr. Rose B. English
111 Bristol Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
- Salon de Fiesta Renzo
58 Albany Ave Amityville, NY 11701
- Junior High School 189 Daniel Carter Beard
144-80 Barclay Ave, Flushing, NY 11355
- Bayview Avenue School
325 W Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520
- Haverstraw Center
50 W Broad St, Haverstraw, NY 10927
- Hamilton Elementary School
20 Oak St Mt Vernon, NY 10550
- KIPP Infinity Elementary School
625 W 133rd St New York, NY 10027
- P.S. 048 P.O. Michael J. Buczek
4360-78 Broadway, Manhattan, NY 10033
- P.S. 098 Shorac Kappock
512 West 212 Street, Manhattan, NY 10034
LOS DOMINICANOS EN NUEVA JERSEY PUEDEN UBICAR LOS CENTROS DE VOTO AQUÍ:
- Unite Here Local 54
54 N New Jersey Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- Iglesia Episcopal San Andrés
3050 River Ave, Camden, NJ 08105
- Club Cubano
719 New Point Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 0720
- Hackensack Recreation Department
116 Holt St, Hackensack, NJ 07601
- The Factory
451 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304
- Joseph Conners Senior Center
28 Paterson St, Jersey City, NJ 07307
- Gambino's Inn
284 Remsen Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
- D'Gala
156 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
- The Waterfront
14 Grafton Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
- Vince Lombardi Center Of Hope
201 Bloomfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
- North Bergen Recreational Center
6300 Meadowview Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
- Housing Authority
515 54th St West New York, NJ 07093
- Memorial Elementary School 11
390 Gregory Ave Passaic, NJ 07055
- St Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church
101-103 Myrtle Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
- Passaic City Hall
330 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055
- Temple Emanuel School
151 E 33rd St, Paterson, NJ 07514
- Iglesia Riverside
529 River St Paterson, NJ 07524
- Christian Community of Praise
183 20th Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501
- Club los Maeños Ausentes
94 Park Ave Paterson, NJ 07501
- Costambar Restaurant & Lounge
710 Madison Ave, Paterson, NJ 07501
- The Paterson Museum
2 Market St Paterson, NJ 07501
- Centro Cultural Peruano
47 Godwin St Paterson, NJ 07501
- Integrity Masonic Temple
224 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07501
- Marisol Local
225 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
- El Clásico
233 New Brunswick Ave Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
- Simpson United Methodist Church
333 High St Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
- Cristo Rey Christ Church
331 Hamilton Ave Trenton, NJ 08609
- José Marti STEM Academy
1812 Summit Ave, Union City, NJ 07087
- Angels For Action
209 W 2nd St, Plainfield, NJ 07060
COMUNÍCATE CON LA JCE:
NUEVA YORK
1501 Broadway, Suite 410, New York, N.Y. 10036
Consulado General de la República Dominicana
Teléfonos: 646-684-3158/646-684-3164
Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 AM a 4 PM
Correo electrónico: New_York@jce.do
EL BRONX
369 East 149th St. 5to. Piso, Bronx, NY 10455
Teléfonos: 929-363-0523
Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 AM a 4 PM
Correo electrónico: Bronx@jce.do
NUEVA JERSEY
152 Market St. Suite 404
Paterson, NJ 07505
Horario: Lunes a viernes de 8 am. a 4 pm
Teléfono: 862-336-1900 / 862-336-1901
Fax: 862-336-1902
Correo electrónico: New_Jersey@jce.do