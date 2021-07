Descomunal tiburón blanco de 1,400 libras visita las costas de Nueva Jersey

Breton has officially started his move North! This 13ft, 1,437lb male white shark is currently off of Cape May, NJ.



Follow Along with Breton's Journey: https://t.co/sWUtXM0uRc



📷: @robertsnowphoto

