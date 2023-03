Conductores de NJ ahora pueden mostrar una versión digital del registro del vehículo a la policía

NEW! NJ motorists can now display an electronic form of vehicle registration



➡️ Regs. emailed after an online renewal or duplicate transaction – to display on a device📱 or print out 📃



➡️ Paper regs. still mailed to the motorist’s address 📭



Details @ https://t.co/KepkrWi9aD pic.twitter.com/vvT9pjeKpU