Buscan sospechoso de iniciar incendio en ataque de crimen de odio contra sinagoga de Manhattan

WANTED for an Arson at 28 Gramercy Park South . #Manhattan @NYPD13pct on 5/19/22 @ 1:25 AM the individual approached the Brotherhood Synagogue and lit a book and a piece of cloth on fire and threw them through the Synagogue’s metal gate. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/doutMAOIDT