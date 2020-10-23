Decisión 2020

Aquí la lista de los 88 lugares donde podrás votar anticipadamente en NYC el sábado

Con más de 88 centros de votación en la ciudad, es importante saber con anticipación qué centro está cerca de ti y sus horas de operación

Por Gerardo Pons / Editor Digital TELEMUNDO 47

NBC Universal, Inc.

NUEVA YORK — A partir de mañana, los neoyorquinos comenzarán a votar anticipadamente por primera vez en una elección presidencial, aliviando la preocupación de algunos en cuanto a los peligros que presenta el coronavirus.

Según el estado de Nueva York, cualquier votante registrado puede votar antes del día de las elecciones en un sitio de votación anticipada. La boleta es la misma, sin importar cuándo elija votar.

A pesar de que existen la opción de votar anticipadamente y el día de las elecciones, es importante detallar que solo se puede votar en uno de ellos. Su sitio de votación anticipada puede ser diferente al sitio de votación del día de las elecciones, y en algunas instancias, este sitio podría estar más lejos que su sitio de votación durante el día de las elecciones generales, por lo que debe consultar el localizador de sitios de votación antes de ir.

Para saber de qué a qué hora estará abierto su centro de votación, haz clic aquí para visitar el sitio oficial de la alcaldía de la ciudad de Nueva York y aquí para las horas de todos los sitios de votación del estado.

En anticipación al día de mañana, he aquí todos los sitios donde se podrá votar de manera en la ciudad de Nueva York a partir de mañana:

Manhattan:

 JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt 511 West 182nd Street 10033
 Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion 1150 St. Nicholas Avenue 10032
 Fort Washington Avenue Armory 216 Ft. Washington Avenue 10032
 The Forum 601 West 125th Street 10027
 PS 175 Henry H. Garnet 175 West 134th Street 10030
 Wadleigh High School 215 West 114th Street 10026
 West Side High School 140 West 102nd Street 10025
 David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center 1887 Broadway 10023
 Madison Square Garden - Lobby 4 Pennsylvania Plaza 10001
 NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts 566 LaGuardia Place 10012
 The Church of St. Anthony of Padua 155 Sullivan Street 10012
 JHS 56 220 Henry Street 10002
 Campos Plaza Community Center 611 East 13th Street 10009
 Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm 440 East 26th Street 10010
 Robert Wagner Middle School 225 East 75th Street 10021
 Jackie Robinson Complex 1573 Madison Avenue 10029

El Bronx:

Andrew Freedman Home 1125 Grand Concourse 10452
 Bronx County Supreme Court House 851 Grand Concourse 10451
 JHS 45 Thomas C. Giordano 2502 Lorillard Place 10458
 Claremont Neighborhood Centers 489 East 169th Street 10456
 Bronx Regional High School 1010 Rev James A Polite Avenue 10459
 Bronx River Community Center 1619 East 174th Street 10472
 Columbus High School 925 Astor Avenue 10469
 InTech Academy -MS/HS 368 2975 Tibbett Avenue 10463
 St. Frances de Chantal Church 190 Hollywood Avenue 10465
 Truman High School 750 Baychester Avenue 10475
 Saint Anthony Church 4505 Richardson Avenue 10470
 Butler United Methodist Church 3920 Paulding Avenue 10466
 Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center 1000 Rosedale Avenue 10472
 Stevenson High School 1980 Lafayette Avenue 10473
 Monroe College 2501 Jerome Avenue 10468
 Tremont United Methodist Church 1951 Washington Avenue 10457
 1380 Parkchester Road 1380 Parkchester Road 10462

Brooklyn:

Carey Gardens Community Center 2315 Surf Avenue 11224
 FDR High School 5800 20th Avenue 11204
 Kings Theatre 1027 Flatbush Avenue 11226
 Brooklyn College 2946 Bedford Avenue 11210
 Park Slope Armory YMCA 361 15th Street 11215
 Council Center for Senior Citizens 1001 Quentin Road 11223
 Williamsburg Community Center 195 Graham Avenue 11206
 Barclays Center - Lobby 620 Atlantic Avenue 11217
 Brooklyn Museum 200 Eastern Parkway 11238
 Masonic Temple 317 Clermont Avenue 11205
 Taylor Wythe Community Center 80 Clymer Street 11249
 Dance Atlantic Studio 2796 Fulton Street 11207
 PS 68 956 East 82nd Street 11236
 Youth Center 2739 Harway Avenue 11214
 St. Dominic's 2001 Bay Ridge Parkway 11204
 5201 Avenue N 5201 Avenue N 11234
 Our Lady of Perpetual Help 552 59th Street 11220
 Fort Hamilton High School 8301 Shore Road 11209
 Bushwick Campus 400 Irving Avenue 11237
 IS 33 70 Tompkins Avenue 11206
 New York City College of Technology 285 Jay Street 11201
 Saratoga Village 940 Hancock Street 11233
 Van Dyke Community Center 392 Blake Avenue 11212
 Vandalia Center 47 Vandalia Avenue 11239
 God's Battalion Church 661 Linden Boulevard 11203
 St. John's Recreation Center 1251 Prospect Place 11213
 Joseph A. Miccio Community Center 110 West 9th Street 11231

Queens:

Rockaway YMCA 207 Beach 73rd Street 11692
 Resorts World Casino New York City 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard 11420
 Holy Trinity Parish Church 222-05 116th Avenue 11411
 Rochdale Village Community Center 169-65 137th Avenue 11434
 York College - Academic Core Building 94-20 Guy R Brewer Boulevard 11451
 Creedmoor Hospital 79-25 Winchester Boulevard 11427
 Korean Community Services 203-05 32nd Avenue 11361
 Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall 120-55 Queens Boulevard 11424
 Queens College 65-30 Kissena Boulevard 11367
 The Boys' Club of New York - Abbe Clubhouse 133-01 41st Road 11355
 Board of Elections - Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex 66-26 Metropolitan Ave 11379
 Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 82-20 Queens Boulevard 11373
 Rego Center Community Room 61-00 97th Street 11374
 LaGuardia Community College 31-10 Thomson Avenue 11101
 Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights 35-51 81st Street 11372
 First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst 100-10 Astoria Boulevard 11369
 Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens 21-12 30th Road 11102
 Museum of the Moving Image 36-01 35th Avenue 11106

Staten Island:

Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street 10304
 Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex 625 Father Capodanno Boulevard 10305
 Holy Family 366 Watchogue Road 10314
 Calvary Presbyterian Church 909 Castleton Avenue 10310
 Saint Adalbert's Parish Hall 337 Morningstar Road 10303
 Staten Island Tech High School 485 Clawson Street 10306
 Our Lady Help of Christians 23 Summit Street 10307
 Church of the Holy Child 4747 Amboy Road 10312
 Our Lady of Pity 1616 Richmond Avenue 10314
 PS 8 Shirlee Solomon 112 Lindenwood Road 10308

Long Island:

Babylon Town Hall Annex
281 Phelps Lane
North Babylon NY 11703

Brookhaven Town Hall
1 Independence Hill
Farmingville NY 11738

Dix Hills Fire Department
115 E Deer Park Road
Dix Hills NY 11746

Huntington Public Library
(Station Branch)
1335 New York Avenue
Huntington Station NY 11746

Islip Town Hall Annex
401 Main Street
Islip NY 11751

Knights of Columbus
96 2nd Avenue
Brentwood NY 11717

Mastic Recreation Community Center
15 Herkimer Street
Mastic NY 11950

Nesconset Elementary School
29 Gibbs Pond Road
Nesconset NY 11767

Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968

Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937

Para más información de cómo votar en Nueva York y en el área triestatal, haz clic aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Decisión 2020voto en Nueva Yorkvoto temprano
