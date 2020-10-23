Aquí la lista de los 88 lugares donde podrás votar anticipadamente en NYC el sábado

NUEVA YORK — A partir de mañana, los neoyorquinos comenzarán a votar anticipadamente por primera vez en una elección presidencial, aliviando la preocupación de algunos en cuanto a los peligros que presenta el coronavirus.
Según el estado de Nueva York, cualquier votante registrado puede votar antes del día de las elecciones en un sitio de votación anticipada. La boleta es la misma, sin importar cuándo elija votar.
A pesar de que existen la opción de votar anticipadamente y el día de las elecciones, es importante detallar que solo se puede votar en uno de ellos. Su sitio de votación anticipada puede ser diferente al sitio de votación del día de las elecciones, y en algunas instancias, este sitio podría estar más lejos que su sitio de votación durante el día de las elecciones generales, por lo que debe consultar el localizador de sitios de votación antes de ir.
Local
Para saber de qué a qué hora estará abierto su centro de votación, haz clic aquí para visitar el sitio oficial de la alcaldía de la ciudad de Nueva York y aquí para las horas de todos los sitios de votación del estado.
En anticipación al día de mañana, he aquí todos los sitios donde se podrá votar de manera en la ciudad de Nueva York a partir de mañana:
Manhattan:
|JHS 143 Eleanor Roosevelt
|511 West 182nd Street 10033
|Columbia University Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion
|1150 St. Nicholas Avenue 10032
|Fort Washington Avenue Armory
|216 Ft. Washington Avenue 10032
|The Forum
|601 West 125th Street 10027
|PS 175 Henry H. Garnet
|175 West 134th Street 10030
|Wadleigh High School
|215 West 114th Street 10026
|West Side High School
|140 West 102nd Street 10025
|David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
|1887 Broadway 10023
|Madison Square Garden - Lobby
|4 Pennsylvania Plaza 10001
|NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
|566 LaGuardia Place 10012
|The Church of St. Anthony of Padua
|155 Sullivan Street 10012
|JHS 56
|220 Henry Street 10002
|Campos Plaza Community Center
|611 East 13th Street 10009
|Hunter College- Brookdale Dorm
|440 East 26th Street 10010
|Robert Wagner Middle School
|225 East 75th Street 10021
|Jackie Robinson Complex
|1573 Madison Avenue 10029
El Bronx:
|Andrew Freedman Home
|1125 Grand Concourse 10452
|Bronx County Supreme Court House
|851 Grand Concourse 10451
|JHS 45 Thomas C. Giordano
|2502 Lorillard Place 10458
|Claremont Neighborhood Centers
|489 East 169th Street 10456
|Bronx Regional High School
|1010 Rev James A Polite Avenue 10459
|Bronx River Community Center
|1619 East 174th Street 10472
|Columbus High School
|925 Astor Avenue 10469
|InTech Academy -MS/HS 368
|2975 Tibbett Avenue 10463
|St. Frances de Chantal Church
|190 Hollywood Avenue 10465
|Truman High School
|750 Baychester Avenue 10475
|Saint Anthony Church
|4505 Richardson Avenue 10470
|Butler United Methodist Church
|3920 Paulding Avenue 10466
|Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center
|1000 Rosedale Avenue 10472
|Stevenson High School
|1980 Lafayette Avenue 10473
|Monroe College
|2501 Jerome Avenue 10468
|Tremont United Methodist Church
|1951 Washington Avenue 10457
|1380 Parkchester Road
|1380 Parkchester Road 10462
Brooklyn:
|Carey Gardens Community Center
|2315 Surf Avenue 11224
|FDR High School
|5800 20th Avenue 11204
|Kings Theatre
|1027 Flatbush Avenue 11226
|Brooklyn College
|2946 Bedford Avenue 11210
|Park Slope Armory YMCA
|361 15th Street 11215
|Council Center for Senior Citizens
|1001 Quentin Road 11223
|Williamsburg Community Center
|195 Graham Avenue 11206
|Barclays Center - Lobby
|620 Atlantic Avenue 11217
|Brooklyn Museum
|200 Eastern Parkway 11238
|Masonic Temple
|317 Clermont Avenue 11205
|Taylor Wythe Community Center
|80 Clymer Street 11249
|Dance Atlantic Studio
|2796 Fulton Street 11207
|PS 68
|956 East 82nd Street 11236
|Youth Center
|2739 Harway Avenue 11214
|St. Dominic's
|2001 Bay Ridge Parkway 11204
|5201 Avenue N
|5201 Avenue N 11234
|Our Lady of Perpetual Help
|552 59th Street 11220
|Fort Hamilton High School
|8301 Shore Road 11209
|Bushwick Campus
|400 Irving Avenue 11237
|IS 33
|70 Tompkins Avenue 11206
|New York City College of Technology
|285 Jay Street 11201
|Saratoga Village
|940 Hancock Street 11233
|Van Dyke Community Center
|392 Blake Avenue 11212
|Vandalia Center
|47 Vandalia Avenue 11239
|God's Battalion Church
|661 Linden Boulevard 11203
|St. John's Recreation Center
|1251 Prospect Place 11213
|Joseph A. Miccio Community Center
|110 West 9th Street 11231
Queens:
|Rockaway YMCA
|207 Beach 73rd Street 11692
|Resorts World Casino New York City
|110-00 Rockaway Boulevard 11420
|Holy Trinity Parish Church
|222-05 116th Avenue 11411
|Rochdale Village Community Center
|169-65 137th Avenue 11434
|York College - Academic Core Building
|94-20 Guy R Brewer Boulevard 11451
|Creedmoor Hospital
|79-25 Winchester Boulevard 11427
|Korean Community Services
|203-05 32nd Avenue 11361
|Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall
|120-55 Queens Boulevard 11424
|Queens College
|65-30 Kissena Boulevard 11367
|The Boys' Club of New York - Abbe Clubhouse
|133-01 41st Road 11355
|Board of Elections - Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex
|66-26 Metropolitan Ave 11379
|Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878
|82-20 Queens Boulevard 11373
|Rego Center Community Room
|61-00 97th Street 11374
|LaGuardia Community College
|31-10 Thomson Avenue 11101
|Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights
|35-51 81st Street 11372
|First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst
|100-10 Astoria Boulevard 11369
|Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens
|21-12 30th Road 11102
|Museum of the Moving Image
|36-01 35th Avenue 11106
Staten Island:
|Central Family Life Center
|59 Wright Street 10304
|Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
|625 Father Capodanno Boulevard 10305
|Holy Family
|366 Watchogue Road 10314
|Calvary Presbyterian Church
|909 Castleton Avenue 10310
|Saint Adalbert's Parish Hall
|337 Morningstar Road 10303
|Staten Island Tech High School
|485 Clawson Street 10306
|Our Lady Help of Christians
|23 Summit Street 10307
|Church of the Holy Child
|4747 Amboy Road 10312
|Our Lady of Pity
|1616 Richmond Avenue 10314
|PS 8 Shirlee Solomon
|112 Lindenwood Road 10308
Long Island:
Babylon Town Hall Annex
281 Phelps Lane
North Babylon NY 11703
Brookhaven Town Hall
1 Independence Hill
Farmingville NY 11738
Dix Hills Fire Department
115 E Deer Park Road
Dix Hills NY 11746
Huntington Public Library
(Station Branch)
1335 New York Avenue
Huntington Station NY 11746
Islip Town Hall Annex
401 Main Street
Islip NY 11751
Knights of Columbus
96 2nd Avenue
Brentwood NY 11717
Mastic Recreation Community Center
15 Herkimer Street
Mastic NY 11950
Nesconset Elementary School
29 Gibbs Pond Road
Nesconset NY 11767
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Para más información de cómo votar en Nueva York y en el área triestatal, haz clic aquí.