Algualciles desmantelan una fiesta con más de 75 personas en Queens

01/24/21 @ 0030 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs, @NYPD108Pct, @FDNY shut down illegal club @ 65-25 Roosevelt Ave, Queens 75+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, obstructed egress, health code violations, dangerous levels of CO2, resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/K2OWZeBSLZ