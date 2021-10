Ahora la principal amenaza son los fuertes vientos en la región; se esperan apagones generalizados

As of 4:30PM, 3 of our climate sites have set daily rainfall records. These will be updated again around 2AM to account for the entire day, but as of now here are the records:

BDR 1.87" (previous 1.32" in 1958)

JFK 2.05" (previous 1.34" in 2002)

ISP 3.33" (previous 1.50" in 1981)