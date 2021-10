Tres ferias de empleos virtuales en Nueva York ofrecerán más de 212,000 oportunidades de trabajo: aquí cómo registrarse

212,000+ jobs across New York, and one could be perfect for you! We’re hosting *three* virtual career fairs this week.



Register:

Western NY Career Fair: https://t.co/BgahU7lKN9

NYS Government Career Fair: https://t.co/ZlU72KIPZf

Southern Tier Career Fair: https://t.co/I3fIlhaHpM pic.twitter.com/TRJrqaBLmW