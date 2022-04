Feria de empleo virtual ofrece más de 1,600 oportunidades en la industria del turismo de Nueva York

NYS DOL is partnering with @I_LOVE_NY to host the Downstate Tourism Virtual Career Fair on 4/19!



There are 1,600+ opportunities in a variety of locations, including:

🎢 Amusement Parks

🖼 Museums

🏨 Resorts

🍷 Wineries... and more!



Register now: https://t.co/lnj8nE8kig pic.twitter.com/OqdAoHOJAH