Conmovedor: el llanto del ecuatoriano Villanueva tras llegar último en Tokyo 2020

History made!



✅ Barcelona 1992

✅ Atlanta 1996

✅ Sydney 2000

✅ Athens 2004

✅ Beijing 2008

✅ London 2012

✅ Rio 2016

✅ Tokyo 2020



By taking part in the 50km race walk, Jesús Ángel García just participated in his 8th Olympic Games, most-ever for an athlete in #Athletics 👏 pic.twitter.com/SovrGyngwG